Double iSmart advance bookings open for August 15 release

Excitement is building as advance bookings for the much-anticipated action-packed film ‘Double iSmart’ have officially launched. Fans can now secure their tickets for the Hindi version of the movie, which promises to deliver high-octane thrills and drama. The film is set to make its grand debut in theaters worldwide this Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

‘Double iSmart’ is directed by the celebrated Puri Jagannadh, marking a major milestone as Sanjay Dutt makes his Telugu film debut in this action spectacle. Dutt, known for his powerful performances, takes on the role of the enigmatic “Big Bull,” a notorious assassin with a grand plan for immortality. The film also features Ram Pothineni in the lead role, reprising his character from the 2019 hit ‘iSmart Shankar’, in what is being billed as a spiritual sequel.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects, ‘Double iSmart’ will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film’s music has already captured the audience’s attention, with its energetic tracks quickly becoming popular.

The story revolves around Big Bull’s quest to achieve eternal life by transferring his memories into Shankar, who himself is grappling with the memories of another individual. This premise sets the stage for an electrifying face-off between Shankar and Big Bull, promising plenty of action and suspense.

For those eager to be among the first to witness this thrilling spectacle, advance tickets are available here.

Mark your calendars and book your seats now for what is expected to be one of the most exciting cinematic events of the year!