‘DOCTOR G’ opens up with a collection of 3.87 Cr. across India

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah starrer ‘DOCTOR G’ has finally released in the theaters yesterday, and has taken the box office of the whole nation with its pleasant opening while earning a lot of positive word of mouth from the viewers.

As the audience were excited to watch this unique medical campus comedy-drama, it has proved itself in entertaining the audience and successfully earned 3.87 Cr. nett all across the nation.

DOCTOR G has successfully brought a positive ray of hope for the industry to get audiences back for good concept mid-budget films and winning hearts with its amazing humor.

As the film has released yesterday, it has successfully collected the figure of 3.87 Cr. nett in the pan India market. A good news for the industry as audiences are accepting high concept mid-size entertaining films. DoctorG numbers are only set to pick up given then positive word of mouth this weekend.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.