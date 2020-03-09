Discovery channel’s Bear Grylls on Monday shared the second teaser of his forthcoming adventure show ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’, marking the small screen debut of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth.

“Superstar @Rajinikantha’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him,” tweeted Grylls, posting a video featuring him and Rajinikanth in the wild.

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

In the one minute video, opening with the visage of the Southern star, Rajinikanth was seen riding an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the jungle, donning a black cap, white stubble and dark sun glasses.

As Grylls says the superstar never gives up and is relentlessly positive, Rajinikanth, 69, walks in the video and both of them stand by a roofless Willys off road vehicle.

“You want me to climb this,” said Rajinikanth in the video as the host hints at it and both prepare to jump with ropes fastened to them.

The actor was also seen driving in the video between flashes of some wild animals like an elephant, spotted deer and a tiger.

Other adventurous acts included Rajinikanth and Grylls walking together through a pond drowned till chest and balancing on the edge of metal bridge in the middle of the forest.

The one minute video ends with the superstar saying ‘this is the real adventure’ and wearing the sunglasses in his trademark movie style.

In January, Ranjinikanth visited Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for the Discovery channel’s new programme.

Discovery channel took permission from the Karnataka forest department to shoot in the Bandipur tiger reserve.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

The new adventure programme on Discovery marks Rajinikanth small screen debut after 43 years in cinema which he also used to send a message for water conservation.

British adventurer Grylls hosts a handful of shows on the Discovery channel.