Director Ruchi Narain opens up on doing multiple retakes for ‘Karmma Calling’

The director of ‘Karmma Calling’ Ruchi Narain has revealed how she was surprised to do so many retakes, only to get the hair and makeup right.

Talking about the same, Ruchi said: “On shoot one of the biggest joke for me was that I have never done so many retakes for hair and makeup, but the looks are so important in the show because of the world we are set in.”

“The way you look, the way your hair and makeup is done, those things are the USP of the show. We worked very hard on the costumes and looks of every character. One thing I clearly remember was that when Rasha came to see the sets she was stunned at how cool the series was,” added Ruchi.

Advertisement

‘Karmma Calling’ is a glimpse into the unapologetically rich world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Throned in Alibaug, the Kotharis are the centre of this world that revolves around them and Indrani Kothari.

Portraying the powerful character of Indrani is the actress Raveena Tandon.

The series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.