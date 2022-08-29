Diljit’s ‘Jogi’ tells the story of a friendship that survives anti-Sikh riots

Diljit Dosanjh is set to turn the leaf to a dark chapter in independent India’s dark history — the riots of 1984 which followed after the assassination of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The first trailer of his streaming movie ‘Jogi’ was released at Films Day in Mumbai. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has earlier directed the Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Sultan’.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened after Gandhi was gunned down by her own bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, an Indian military action carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, to remove separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Joining the event virtually, Dosanjh said, “As an actor you want to grow with the character you play. Each role I play helps me grow from within.”

“Mera agar dil nahi maanta toh wo kirdaar main nibha nahi sakta (If it doesn’t appeal to me, I can’t portray that character with honesty). I have to be honestly connected to the character.”

He added: “Jogi holds a special place in my heart and I say it with pride that this has been told on a global platform like Netflix which has huge reach and impact. I am forever thankful and grateful for all my fans who make me who I am and I wish they like me in and as Jogi.”

‘Jogi’ unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in the times of adversity, set in Delhi in 1984. The film is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends.

The film also stars Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub in his third OTT project after he stirred a controversy with his Shiva look in the Prime Video show ‘Tandav’ and ‘Bloody Brothers’.

In addition, the film will star Kumud Mishra, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, and has been produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. ‘Jogi’ will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 16, 2022.