Diljit Dosanjh announces Indian dates for Dil-Luminati tour

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has just revealed the Indian dates for his highly anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour. Fans across the country can look forward to his energetic performances starting October 26, 2024, at the historic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. From there, Diljit will take his show to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

In a heartfelt message shared by his team at Saregama, Diljit expressed his excitement about returning to India. “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true,” he wrote. “After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve received from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together—I promise you a night you’ll never forget!”

Diljit Dosanjh also took to Instagram to share the tour dates with his followers, quickly sparking a flood of enthusiastic comments. “DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA,” he posted, showcasing his excitement and inviting fans to join the celebration.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., echoed Diljit’s enthusiasm. “The Dil-Luminati Tour is more than just a series of concerts—it’s a cultural phenomenon. Diljit and our team have delivered an incredible show across continents, and now it’s time for India to experience this world-class event. We’re committed to providing an unforgettable experience that will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country.”

For those eager to secure their spots, presale tickets will be available from 12:00 pm on September 10, 2024, until 12:00 pm on September 12, 2024. General ticket sales will commence at 1:00 pm on September 12, 2024.

Earlier this year, Diljit wowed Mumbai audiences with a standout performance at Ed Sheeran’s concert, further building anticipation for his own tour. As the tour dates approach, fans across India are gearing up for what promises to be a series of unforgettable shows.