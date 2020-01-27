In a one of kind promotional spree, Dharma Productions, which is producing Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhoot Part 1 underwent a massive logo change.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “#VickyKaushal and #BhumiPednekar… Dharma Productions takes a bold step to promote its first horror venture #Bhoot Part 1: #TheHauntedShip… Dharma’s iconic logo has gone dark across social media… 21 Feb 2020 release.”

The Dharma logo which usually represents the yellow sun, went black and white to promote its first horror film, Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

Another picture from the film showed a broken glass which is blood rimmed and a tagline that read, “The Dark Times Begin Now.”

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film is based on a true story.

An accident that took place in Mumbai will be chronicled in the film which will tell the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles and is the first film of a planned horror film franchise.

Bhoot Part 1 is officially slated to release on 21 February 2020.