Dev and Prasenjit starrer ‘Kacher Manus’ Trailer revealed

The two superstars of Tollywood Dev and Prasenjit Chatterjee team up for

Pathikrit Basu directorial film ‘Kacher Manus’ that will hit the screens on this

Durga Puja.

The film revealed the much awaited trailer on Friday in the esteem presence of

its entire cast and crew. ‘Kacher Manus’ deals with the ‘close ones’ we often fail to notice in the crowd. A tale about life and death, Pathikrit’s film talks about the close ones who bring a new ray of hope in the most crucial times of life.

The 2 minutes 53 seconds trailer begins with a famous scene from 1964 movie Jeevan Kahini directed by Rajen Tarafder. The high on emotion trailer

introduces Dev as a middle class son in need of money for his paralysed

mother’s treatment. Prasenjit suggests for a death benefit insurance policy.

And to activate the policy Dev has to die. But suicide is not easy. Ishaa Saha

features as Dev’s love interest and brings a new hope to life. A tug of war

between life and death, the film will have an inspiring note to share.

6 years after ‘Zulfiqar’, Dev and Prasenjit are teaming up for ‘Kacher Manus’

which also stars Ishaa Saha, Susmita Chatterjee, Tulika Basu and others in

prominent roles. “I can give my life for Bumba da, he is that good. I want to

stay with him on all ups and downs and that is Kacher Manus all about,” said

Dev about Prasenjit Chatterjee.

On talking about the film actor-producer Dev added, “You will laugh and cry

and love and dance with us as you’ll witness a beautiful journey through this

film. Every day hundreds of people end up their lives, 17 to 18 people commit

suicide per hour. If we can save atleast 2 lives per day through this film it will

be a success.”

Prasenjit said, “The message we have tried to deliver in the film will make

people think differently in a positive way. Life is a struggle and we have to keep

on fighting. Quitting isn’t an option. This film teaches to live.”

Actress Ishaa Saha who has earlier paired up with Dev in ‘Golondaj’ talked

about her character saying, “My name in the film is Alo and I bring light and

hope to their lives. This film is really special to me and the character has a very positive vibe that resonates throughout. Also working with Dev and Bumba da

is a great experience.”

The makers didn’t reveal much about the character played by Susmita. “Her

character has a surprising element and surely it will be a major turn in the

film,” said the director Pathikrit Basu.

Produced under the banner of Dev Entertainment Ventures, Kacher Manus is

slated to release on September 30.