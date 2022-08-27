Dev and Prasenjit starrer ‘Kacher Manus’ Trailer revealed

The two superstars of Tollywood Dev and Prasenjit Chatterjee team up for
Pathikrit Basu directorial film ‘Kacher Manus’ that will hit the screens on this
Durga Puja.
The film revealed the much awaited trailer on Friday in the esteem presence of
its entire cast and crew. ‘Kacher Manus’ deals with the ‘close ones’ we often fail to notice in the crowd. A tale about life and death, Pathikrit’s film talks about the close ones who bring a new ray of hope in the most crucial times of life.
The 2 minutes 53 seconds trailer begins with a famous scene from 1964 movie Jeevan Kahini directed by Rajen Tarafder. The high on emotion trailer
introduces Dev as a middle class son in need of money for his paralysed
mother’s treatment. Prasenjit suggests for a death benefit insurance policy.
And to activate the policy Dev has to die. But suicide is not easy. Ishaa Saha
features as Dev’s love interest and brings a new hope to life. A tug of war
between life and death, the film will have an inspiring note to share.
6 years after ‘Zulfiqar’, Dev and Prasenjit are teaming up for ‘Kacher Manus’
which also stars Ishaa Saha, Susmita Chatterjee, Tulika Basu and others in
prominent roles. “I can give my life for Bumba da, he is that good. I want to
stay with him on all ups and downs and that is Kacher Manus all about,” said
Dev about Prasenjit Chatterjee.
On talking about the film actor-producer Dev added, “You will laugh and cry
and love and dance with us as you’ll witness a beautiful journey through this
film. Every day hundreds of people end up their lives, 17 to 18 people commit
suicide per hour. If we can save atleast 2 lives per day through this film it will
be a success.”
Prasenjit said, “The message we have tried to deliver in the film will make
people think differently in a positive way. Life is a struggle and we have to keep
on fighting. Quitting isn’t an option. This film teaches to live.”
Actress Ishaa Saha who has earlier paired up with Dev in ‘Golondaj’ talked
about her character saying, “My name in the film is Alo and I bring light and
hope to their lives. This film is really special to me and the character has a very positive vibe that resonates throughout. Also working with Dev and Bumba da
is a great experience.”
The makers didn’t reveal much about the character played by Susmita. “Her
character has a surprising element and surely it will be a major turn in the
film,” said the director Pathikrit Basu.
Produced under the banner of Dev Entertainment Ventures, Kacher Manus is
slated to release on September 30.