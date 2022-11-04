Deepika Padukone to Rakul Preet Singh: Check out beautiful women of Indian cinema

Ever since the establishment of the entertainment industry, every era has been led by some actresses who have been considered the prettiest and most gorgeous women of their time by the masses. These women have ruled the hearts of the masses with their stunning charm.

So here is a list of women who are ruling our minds and hearts with their beauty for a long time:

Deepika Padukone

The queen of hearts has a distinct charm of herself. Kudos to the star whose features have always gotten a due with the kind of roles she has played from the beginning of her career. Deepika Padukone has time and again been declared the most beautiful woman in India and for that, she always credited her personality to make her look like a treat to our eyes.

Rakul Preet Singh

The sassy, witty, and prettiest actress of today- Rakul Preet surely is in huge demand amongst her fans. Her cute smile has always won our hearts. She is undoubtedly one of the prettiest ‘Mashooka’ today.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has charmed her way into our hearts since day one and to date, her effect on the audience is unlike anybody else. Her screen presence is of a star, so big that we often fall head over heels in love with her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘The eyes Chico, they never lie’, this phrase suits Samantha the best, especially when we say that eyes have the power to grip us, unlike anything. Her aura is enigmatic and there is something about her eyes that has always drawn the audience toward her.

Yami Gautam Dhar

With gorgeous skin and a beautiful face, Yami Gautam Dhar is a natural beauty who has grown in reverse with every year passing by. It is said that her beauty can easily make people fall in love with her, especially when she smiles.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita’s beauty has been underrated since the day she was introduced but now that the world is aware of her super symmetrical face and beautiful big eyes, we are all smitten with her pretty face.