Deepika Padukone shares glimpse from ‘Pathaan’ dubbing session

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of her upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a post which she captioned, “#WIP #pathaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In the post, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor shared a picture of the script of ‘Pathaan’ kept on a table under the mic.

Soon after Deepika shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons.

“SUPER DUPER EXCITED FOR PATHAAN” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Pathaan super hit hai boss”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the motion posters and a short teaser of the film, which increased the excitement among the fans.

Siddharth claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in Pathaan. He says, “I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to.”

“Deepika is a rare actor with a pan-Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can’t wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023” the ‘War’ director added to his statement.

‘Pathaan’ marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Deepika will be also seen in ‘The Intern’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film ‘Project-K’ along with south actor Prabhas.