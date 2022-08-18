Deepika Padukone ranks no. 1 with 79.68% votes from fans

Deepika Padukone rules India’s heart! Time and again, the actress has proved

herself to be the queen of Hindi cinema with her enigmatic screen presence, persona, and sheer elegance both in the films and in real life.

While this Global star doesn’t need a poll to prove herself to be number one in the industry, in a recent poll conducted by a UGC platform, Deepika managed to outrank several Bollywood actors and has remained at top for a really long time.

To be noted, these polls were filed by fans and Deepika Padukone’s fan army managed to shower eminence love on their favorite superstar. This proves the engagement of her fans on this platform is huge and can not be won against.

Beating several leading Bollywood actors in a row, Deepika Padukone managed to score 79.68% votes and left Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor behind. This contest lasted for over two weeks, starting from 8th August to 22nd August.

Deepika has the most exciting slate ahead with ‘Pathan’ with SRK, ‘Fighter’ also starring Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.