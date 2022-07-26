Deepika launches ‘Fresh Off the Rack’ segment of her personal Charity Closet Sale

Deepika Padukone has always set the bars high with her stunning fashion attires. And with the Counselling Assist initiative, the actress not only seeks help from the crowd for social welfare but also brings the opportunity for everyone to pick her favorite attires for themselves.

Following 24 Edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur have noted calls from fans requesting recent pieces worn by her just as they hit our news feeds. Launching the “Fresh Off the Rack” segment, Deepika shared a fit worn by her just a day prior on her social media.

The piece was sent for expedited servicing and was available for fans to purchase within the same weekend. A lucky fan picked it up within minutes, but we can look forward to more items straight from paparazzi reels on Deepika’s Closet sale website.

This pre-loved fashion initiative also serves the environment for when you choose to purchase a pre-loved outfit over a newly manufactured one over 1.7 lakh liters of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 4000 km is saved!

Proceeds from the sales of The Deepika Padukone Closet support Live Love Laugh, a non-profit that aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression. Pieces are available on DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet.