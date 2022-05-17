Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival jury dinner; Pics, videos

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Cannes is one of the most prestigious film events in the whole world, and this year is very special for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as she will be representing India as a jury member, along with other prestigious celebs.

However, on Monday, she was seen arriving to dine with her fellow jurors in France at Hotel Martinez. Deepika looked absolutely stunning in her first appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival.

Deepika opted for a sequinned dress from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 collection. She teamed it with brown-colored high boots. Her hair and makeup were also on point. She was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca.

Take a look at the pics and videos: