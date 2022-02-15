Debina and Gurmeet shared happy moments of their wedding anniversary

Ram and Sita urf Gurmeet and Debina are popular television faces and favorite couples too.

Last year might be great for them or not, but this year will surely be the best for them as the duo is expecting their first baby. Also, they are happy as it is the popular television couple’s wedding anniversary and they celebrated it by posting a happy dance reel.

Gurmeet and Debina got married on 15th February in 2011. The couple has completed 11 years of their marriage and to mark their special day, Debina shared a dance video of the popular reel ‘Kacha Badam’.

In the video shared by the actress, both Debina and Gurmeet are looking very cute as they are seen twinning in white t-shirts and denim. The two can be seen grooving to trending dance reel ‘Kacha Badam’ which was captioned as, “Happyyyyy anniversary to us . We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other’s hands….. What better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel.”

Their chemistry and fun energy received loads of loving messages in the comments section. Debina’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in the video as she looks radiant.

Gurmeet and Debina announced a week ago that they are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture, in which Bonnerjee is seen flaunting her baby bump.

The soon-to-be-parents couple was recently spotted in the city as they enjoyed a dinner date on Valentine’s Day. In the pictures, the duo looked absolutely in love as they posed for the shutterbugs excitedly.

Apart from Ramayana, which made them household names, Gurmeet, 35, and Debina have also featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Gurmeet has also appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan.