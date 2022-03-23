Dasvi trailer out! Abhishek Bachchan is back with a powerful character

The trailer of Dasvi is out on Wednesday. The short clip of the film will touch your heart with Abhishek Bachchan and his impeccable comic timing being the heart of this drama. The film is about a corrupt politician who is learning a new lesson in life. The drama also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The teaser showcases the story of a Chief Minister named Ganga Ram Chaudhary (played by Abhishek Bachchan), who is an ‘anpadh’, corrupt and ‘Dil se desi’ politician who finds a ‘nayi chunauti’ in prison: education. During his stay in the jail, he meets a tough cop (played by Yami Gautam), who pushes him and challenges him to fulfil his long lost dream of completing his Class 10th exam. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a ‘dhaakad’ IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her hubby’s beloved ‘kursi’.

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer is garnering a lot of buzz since the announcement, and the official trailer proves why it is one of the most exciting films of the year.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a special note related to the movie on his Instagram.

Dasvi has been directed by Tushar Jalota. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will release on Netflix on April 7.

You can watch the trailer here: