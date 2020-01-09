After Rajinikanth starrer Darbar broke the box office upon its release, the film became a target of the infamous piracy site, Tamilrockers.

Darbar leaked on Tamilrockers within a few hours of its release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

Despite the leak, fans do not expect the business of the film to not get affected.

Early reviews of the Rajinikanth starrer have been trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, since morning. Audiences have been calling the film, one-of-a-kind entertainers.

Darbar is Rajinikanth’s first cop film after a gap of 25 years. He will be romancing Nayanthara in the film and Prateik Babbar will also make an appearance in the film.

If predictions are to be believed, Darbar is expected to collect Rs 400 crores at the box office.

According to a TOI report, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Darbar fetched Rs 60 crores alone while in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film’s rights brought in Rs 14.2 crores.

The biggest films of 2019, like Avengers: Endgame also leaked online before its release in India and yet the film became the highest grosser of the year.

The makers of the Marvel film also appealed to audiences and fans across the world to not give in to piracy or reveal the climax to those who had not seen the film.

Their appeal or perhaps the fans’ loyalty to MCU brought in such collections that Avengers became the highest-grossing film of the movie industry.

While Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is already part of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of India, we will have to wait and see if Darbar can replay the magic.

Produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, Darbar released on 9 January 2020.