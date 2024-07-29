‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates Manu Bhaker’s bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian entertainment industry is buzzing with pride and celebration following Manu Bhaker’s historic achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Sunday, Bhaker secured a bronze medal in the Women’s 10-metre Air Pistol final, making history as the first Indian woman to claim an Olympic shooting medal. Among those expressing immense pride in Bhaker’s accomplishment is ‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh,

With a stellar performance and a score of 221.7, Bhaker not only redeemed herself after a setback at the Tokyo Olympics but also brought home India’s first medal of the Games. Her journey to this triumph has been lauded across the nation, resonating deeply with fans and celebrities alike.

“India is proud of her,” Dangal star Fatima remarked, highlighting the immense dedication and discipline that athletes like Bhaker demonstrate on the global stage.

Reflecting on the significance of Bhaker’s achievement, Fatima emphasized the rigorous training and singular focus required for Olympic success. “Every day, they dedicate their lives to that one moment on the Olympic stage,” she said, visibly moved by Bhaker’s achievement.

Celebrations extended beyond the film industry, with stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty joining in to congratulate Bhaker. They praised her skill, dedication, and resilience in achieving this milestone at just 22 years old.

Bhaker’s performance in Paris also marked another milestone as she became the first Indian woman in two decades to reach an individual shooting final, following Suma Shirur’s achievement in 2004. Her strong showing in the qualification round secured her a well-deserved place in the final, where she competed against top international athletes.

In the final standings, South Korea’s Ye Jin set an Olympic record to claim gold, with compatriot Kim Yeji taking silver. Bhaker’s bronze medal not only adds to India’s medal tally but also underscores her status as a trailblazer in Indian sports history.

As the Paris Olympics continue, Bhaker’s achievement serves as a source of inspiration and national pride, celebrating the dedication and excellence of Indian athletes on the global stage.