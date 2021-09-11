Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley to headline CBS’s New Year’s Eve Nashville concert

Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, and Zac Brown Band will headline a New Year’s Eve concert in Nashville as CBS rings in 2022 with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. This marks the first time Nashville will anchor an entire New Year’s Eve national TV special.

The five-hour television celebration will be anchored by performances at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and will feature nearly 50 performances from several locations in downtown Nashville, according to Billboard.com. The show will also feature performances from Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band, and more.

In keeping with tradition, the Music Note will be raised, followed by a performance from the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The show’s highlight will be the traditional Music Note Drop and a fireworks display at midnight to usher in the new year.

“From the very beginning, our goal was for Nashville to be the Central Time zone celebration on national television and rival New York City,” said Butch Spyridon, president, and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

“We are thrilled to share music from our Nashville superstars in a national broadcast that will carry immense marketing value as we rebuild momentum as a global destination. We appreciate CBS for the decision to partner on this five-hour special. At the same time, our live event will continue to be the best party in the country to ring in the New Year, bringing fun to our visitors and revenue to the city,” according to Billboard.com.

The live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is free and open to the public. The show will be aired on CBS and available to stream live on Paramount+.