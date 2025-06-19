Conner Smith, country singer, cancels shows after accident involving elderly pedestrian

Country artist Conner Smith has cancelled multiple upcoming performances following his involvement in an accident that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman in Nashville earlier this month.

On June 8, Conner Smith was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck when he accidentally struck Dorothy Dobbins, who was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the preliminary cause of the accident was Smith’s failure to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.

Authorities confirmed that Smith was not impaired at the time, and no signs of distraction such as mobile phone use were noted.

Dobbins was immediately rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. As of the latest updates, the police investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been filed against Smith.

The news of the incident quickly led Smith to step back from his professional commitments. His team announced that he would no longer be performing at the Military Appreciation Concert scheduled for June 20 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

In a public statement, Smith’s team said, “As Conner Smith takes time to privately process recent events, he will unfortunately not be performing in Akron on June 20. We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this difficult time.”

Smith was also going to perform at the Buckeye Country Superfest on June 21. However, festival organisers confirmed on social media that Smith would not be taking the stage.

“Conner Smith will, unfortunately, not be performing this weekend. Vincent Mason will be joining us at The Shoe in his place,” the announcement read.

Smith has withdrawn from his June shows. His remaining tour dates from July to November are still on his schedule as of now.

Smith’s attorney addressed the incident in a brief statement. “Conner Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

A source close to the matter further emphasised that the incident was purely accidental. “There were no signs of impairment. And he wasn’t distracted by his phone at the time,” the source shared to People.