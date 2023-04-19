‘Circuit’ of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. comes of age

Arshad Warsi, the versatile Indian actor, turned older by another year on April 19th, 2023. Warsi, who has been entertaining audiences with his exceptional acting skills for over two decades, has become a household name.

Born in Mumbai in 1968, Arshad Warsi started his career as a dancer in the 1980s. He later went on to become a choreographer and worked on a number of Bollywood films. However, his role as “Circuit” in the iconic movie “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” was a breakthrough that brought him immense popularity and critical acclaim.

Over the years, Arshad Warsi has proven his versatility as an actor by assaying a wide range of characters on screen. He delivered memorable performances in movies like “Sehar,” “Ishqiya,” “Jolly LLB,” and “Golmaal” series. His comic timing and impeccable acting skills have earned him a huge fan following across the country.

Apart from his acting prowess, Arshad Warsi is also known for his philanthropic work. He is associated with a number of charitable organisations and has been actively involved in various social causes. In 2020, he even donated a substantial amount of money to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As he celebrates his birthday, Arshad Warsi’s fans and well-wishers from across the country have been pouring in their wishes on social media platforms. Many of his colleagues from the film industry have also taken to social media to wish him on his special day.

Arshad Warsi is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. He has carved a niche for himself with his exceptional acting skills and has earned the love and respect of his fans and colleagues alike. On his birthday, we wish him all the happiness and success in the years to come.