Choreographer Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman shear adorable pictures

Well-known dancer and choreographer Tushar Kalia took to his Instagram handle to announce his engagement with his lady love Triveni Barman.

Tushar Kalia had made his relationship official with Triveni Barman earlier this year. On Sunday, May 15, the choreographer got engaged to Triveni Barman, who’s a model and Indian beauty titleholder. Tushar shared some photographs from the occasion on his Instagram account and also mentioned her on the post with a heart emoji: “You are the best thing that ever happened to me”.

Karan Johar commented “badhaiya” Tushar, who had participated in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and was also the stage director of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, is now all set to be seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.