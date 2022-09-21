Check out Alia Bhatt’s cute birthday wish for her ‘pops’ Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared an adorable birthday wish for her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture of her father on her story which she captioned, “happy birthday pops…may your days be full of aloo fry.”

In the picture, the director could be seen holding a piece of potato fry.

Director Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20. From his marriage with Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt also has two children Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Upon their separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan and has daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt with her.

Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mahesh Bhatt made his directorial comeback from the film ‘Sadak 2’, which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film was streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia, on the other hand, was recently seen in a sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9, 2022 and has collected over Rs 300 crores globally at the box office.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.