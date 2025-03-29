ChatGPT-4o image generator: What it is, how to use it, and free alternatives

OpenAI’s latest AI model, ChatGPT-4o, has taken the internet by storm, especially with its built-in image generator. Since its launch just days ago, users have been experimenting with the feature to create stunning visuals, including Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork.

The tool’s ability to bring dreamy landscapes, expressive characters, and soft, painterly textures to life has sparked excitement across social media.

But there’s a catch: the image generator is not open to all. It’s accessible only to users on ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Pro plans. Free plan users can generate up to three animated images, which may be severely restrictive for those looking to play around with AI-generated art.

How to upgrade for unlimited image generation?

If you’re a free user and desire to open the door to limitless AI art creation, upgrading your ChatGPT subscription is easy:

1. Sign up for an OpenAI account – If you haven’t already, create an account on OpenAI’s website.

2. Accept the disclaimers – First, you’ll be required to agree to OpenAI’s terms.

3. Open ChatGPT and locate the upgrade option – Look at the bottom of your chat window for the “Upgrade Plan” button.

4. Click “Upgrade to Plus” – Select the plan that suits you best.

5. Make the payment – Once the payment is made, you’re good to go to benefit from unlimited AI-image generation!

How to generate Ghibli style art for free?

Not in the mood to pay? No problem. There are other AI models that can create Studio Ghibli-like visuals.

– Gemini and Grok AI – Both models have the capability of generating dreamy, hand-painted-like imagery comparable to the Ghibli art, though results will vary. As different datasets are used for each AI, their own vision of an input like “a serene Ghibli-style girl with hair flowing under a cherry blossom tree” might look different.

– Craiyon, DeepAI, and Playground AI – These are free sites where you can enter prompts and create AI art. They won’t quite achieve ChatGPT-4o level of high detail and photorealism, but they do manage to capture Ghibli’s whimsical look—soft lighting, flowing locks, and rich nature landscapes.

– Artbreeder – If you prefer more control, this software enables you to mix and adjust images, although some of the advanced features need a subscription.

GPT-4o’s image generator is impressive, but if you’re not keen on subscribing, there are still plenty of ways to bring your artistic visions to life. Whether through alternative AI models or free platforms, don’t limit your creativity to a paywall—you just need to experiment to find the right tool for you.