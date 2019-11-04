The makers of the film Panipat shared character posters of Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor respectively. The trailer of the film is expected to release on Tuesday.

Starring Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, Panipat is being helmed by a filmmaker known for directing period-dramas, Ashutosh Gowariker.

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram handle to share his character poster as Ahmad Shah Durrani from his upcoming film Panipat. Alongside the character poster, Dutt wrote, “Ahmad Shah Abdali – Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook (sic).”

The poster reveals the mid-shot of actor Sanjay Dutt dressed as Ahmad Shah Durrani.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon took to social media to share her poster from the film as Parvati Bai. She is seen wearing a Maharashtrian ensemble. Alongside her character poster, she wrote, “Parvati Bai – A True Queen Needs No Crown. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook (sic).”

Arjun also took to his official Instagram handle to share his first look poster from the film as Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Sadashiv Rao Bhau – Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6 (sic).”

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Durrani.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor is also there in the lead role. He will play the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau. He had gone bald for the role, hiding his look with baseball caps for months.

The historical period drama is highly awaited but has been largely kept under wraps. Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar, Panipat will release on December 6.