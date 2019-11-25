After the trailer of Good Newwz created much buzz with its quirky comic element, fans’ are waiting for the film to release as soon as possible.

In the trailer, it was shown that Kareena and Akshay Kumar play a pair while Diljit and Kiara are another. Both couples are trying to get pregnant and their in vitro fertilization set-up gets mixed up because of similar names, Mr and Mrs Batra. From there on, the comedy of the film ensues…

Now, Kiara Advani has shared a short teaser of the first song from the album which says that before the year comes to a close, the makers of Good Newwz will launch the “Biggest party song” of the year.

The Kabir Singh actor took to her official Instagram handle to share news of the same and wrote, “Dropping this beat soon, stay tuned! #GoodNewwz.”

Diljit revealed a bit more about the song on his Instagram handle where he shared a glimpse from the song titled, “Chandigarh Mein.”

He wrote, “Abhi toh asli party shuru hogi! Stay tuned for #ChandigarhMein!”

The teaser promo features all the lead actors of the film in glitter and bling.

Good Newwz is director Raj Mehta’s debut film which is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners, Dharma Productions and Cape of Goof Films.

The movie is slated to release on 27 December 2019.