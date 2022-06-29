CEO and Florida museum part ways following Basquiat raid

The Orlando Museum of Art has parted ways with its CEO in the days after the FBI raided the Florida museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that are the subjects of an investigation into possible wire fraud and conspiracy.

The museum’s board of trustees is “extremely concerned” about the exhibition of 25 paintings whose authenticity has been challenged, as well as an “inappropriate” email former CEO and director Aaron De Groft sent to an academic art expert when she asked that her name not be used in promoting the works, Cynthia Brumback, the museum board’s chair said in an emailed statement Tuesday night.

“We have launched an official process to address these matters, as they are inconsistent with the values of this institution, our business standards, and our standards of conduct,” Brumback said.

The statement didn’t say if De Groft resigned or was fired, and a museum spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an emailed question about that on Wednesday.

In the email to the unnamed art expert, De Groft urged her to “shut up,” and he threatened to tell her employer that she was paid $60,000 to write a report about the pieces, when she said she no longer wanted to be associated with promoting the works and would consider it defamatory if the museum continued to use her name, according to a search warrant released Friday, the day of the FBI raid.