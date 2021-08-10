Celebrating Bollywood with a host of online experiences

A 10-day festival, Bollywood Insiders, featuring engaging online experiences that bring India’s storied film industry to life by Airbnb will run from August 13 – 22, 2021.

The travel platform announced the launch which will the industry’s top talent host online experiences. Guests from around the world will get a chance to experience Indian culture by going behind the velvet rope of a Bollywood set and interacting with its larger than life personalities.

Bollywood Insiders will feature 7 unique online experiences. From learning about audition preparation techniques with ace director Farah Khan, to an intimate fireside chat with International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur and putting your best sartorial foot forward with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, guests can experience first-hand the rigorous training and preparation faced by their favorite Bollywood stars.

Through the program, guests will get a sneak peek into the making of their favourite Bollywood movies and stars. “We are thrilled to launch Bollywood Insiders, a campaign which pairs India’s love for the movies with Airbnb’s collection of unique and authentic experiences. This program aims to provide our community with the rare opportunity to interact with popular personalities from Bollywood and learn directly from these experts. We look forward to continuing to create additional experiences that will foster further connection amongst guests,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager — Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Speaking about her Experience, Farah Khan stated, “My mantra in life is to have fun no matter what it is that you are doing and that is the spirit I bring to my online experience on Airbnb. My ‘Behind the lens’ experience is going to be an hour of fun-filled conversations with a fun round of auditions where guests will get to deliver their favourite movie dialogue in front of me. I’ll also share a lot of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from my experience directing Bollywood films and skill-building.”

The festival line-up offers the opportunity to:

Learn about the life of an actor during an unscripted chat with Arjun Mathur who will share his personal journey and touch on the skills and traits that fueled his stardom.

Discover the secrets of movie making with Farah Khan who will also share tips on preparing for auditions.

Cook some of the most indulgent cheat meals favoured by Bollywood stars with award-winning chef Vicky Ratnani.

Jam with Bollywood playback singer Shilpa Rao.

Get style tips from celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who has worked with popular Bollywood figures such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan, among many others.

Begin a rewarding fitness journey with trainer-to-the-stars Shivoham, who has sculpted the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get photo fabulous with beauty icon Namrata Soni’s make-up session based on her experience with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, to name a few.

All online experiences will be available for booking from August 10, 10 AM IST/ August 9, 9:30 PM PT, on a first come-first served basis at www.airbnb.com/bollywoodinsiders.