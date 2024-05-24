Bujji the AI robot car: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveils futuristic hero

Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ has been generating buzz for its stellar cast and the animated prelude preceding its release.

The latest addition to the film’s ensemble was unveiled at an event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Bujji, the futuristic AI robot car, will accompany Prabhas’ Bhairava as his faithful sidekick, playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie. Vyjayanthi Films shared the teaser on YouTube on May 23, quickly amassing a viewership of 8.8 million.

Anand Mahindra, sharing insights on X, revealed how his teams at Mahindra Research Valley and Jayem Motors contributed to realizing Bujji’s vision. He expressed his pride in @nagashwin7 and his team for daring to dream big. Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai simulated the powertrain configuration, architecture, and performance, while Jayem Automotives brought it all together.

During the event, Nag Ashwin recounted reaching out to Anand Mahindra via Twitter to assemble a team for the project. Reflecting on the process of creating the robot car, he described Bujji as a monumental achievement. According to him, they built it meticulously to complement Bhairava.

Amitabh Bachchan, set to portray Ashwathama in the film, took to his blog to applaud Ashwin and the character Bujji. He marveled at Ashwin’s ingenuity in conceptualizing such technology, praising the director’s ability to bring it to fruition.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stands as India’s most expensive film to date, with a budget of 600 crores. Alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, it features Deepika Padukone and Kamal Hasan in leading roles. The worldwide theatrical release will be on June 27.