BTS’s V unveils teaser for upcoming photobook ‘Type 1’

BTS sensation V has taken over the internet with his latest teaser titled ‘Type 1.’ The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 25, with a monochromatic poster where the singer is leaning against a wall. The announcement post did not disclose any information about the new project, keeping fans on the edge as they brim with speculations. However, BigHit Music, the K-pop boyband’s agency, has confirmed what ‘Type 1’ is going to be.

The black and white poster has the words “I still wonder wonder beautiful story/Still wonder wonder best part/I still wonder wonder next story/I want to make you mine,” sprawled on the top. Beneath it, V’s real name, Kim Taehyung, is written across the center of the poster.

Accompanying the poster, the caption mentions that ‘Type 1’ will be available for pre-order beginning June 27 at 11 a.m. KST and will be released on July 9, 2024. Since the drop of the poster, the BTS fandom, called ARMY, has been swooning over the singer’s shirtless image. Initially, fans were speculating whether the poster was an announcement of a single track, an EP, or an album. However, it has now been confirmed by BigHit that ‘Type 1’ is going to be a photobook showcasing the singer’s time of complete rest, reiterating his hiatus. The upcoming release will capture the K-pop singer in his natural element as he takes some time off for himself.

Earlier in March, V released his first solo track post-military enlistment, ‘FRI(END)S.’ Prior to this, he had released his debut solo EP ‘Layover’ in September 2023. It contained several beloved tracks including ‘Rainy Days,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Love Me Again,’ and ‘Slow Dancing,’ among others. The release took place just before he began his mandatory service in the South Korean military along with his group members RM, Jimin, JungKook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga.

The BTS star had previously confirmed that he had several projects planned for release during his 18-month absence. In December, V revealed that he had “prepared a lot of things” for the period. Expressing his sadness over not being able to create new memories with his fandom, the ARMY, the singer wrote, “I will miss you so much.”