Brahmastra Promotional Event at New Delhi by Ayan, Alia and Ranbir

Brahmastra Promotional Event: Ayan Mukarji’s upcoming super-budget Bollywood movie, Brahmastra is all set to come out into the world. The promotional events are at their peak as the film is only a few hours away to be released in the theatres. Being the capital city, the promotional events made their way to New Delhi.

A fan-meet and press conference were held in the PVR Plaza of Cannought Place, New Delhi, by the team of Brahmastra. The college crowd emerged in order to see their favourite celebrity couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji.

Some exclusive footage was shown at the special media screening which was further led by an exclusive press conference by the Delhi media.

Here’s a brief of the question-answer round, between the paparazzi and the Brahmastra team.

The film is releasing in two days and social media is a buzz, are you guys also reading all the reports and reviews related to the film right now?

Ranbir: I would really like to share that we got our friend Ayan only yesterday. He was in his own cave, giving the final touch to the film till Sunday so all three of us really wanted to enjoy this feeling and excitement of the new film being released. This time is very positive and exciting for our team, we cannot let the negative comments affect us as the film is yet to be released, and the audience is yet to watch the film. On Friday the box office and audience will present us with the real result of our hard work. We have come like Shahrukh Khan from DDLJ tell you all to come and watch our film.

What the journey of Brahmastra taught you as a team?

Ayan Mukerji: Brahmastra has been a transformational journey for all of us. The personal growth which I am thankful for through the making of Brahmastra was patience and resilience.

Alia Bhatt: Honestly patience and focus were our biggest assets. you have to sacrifice a lot of social moments and entertainment because you need to focus on the more important thing that’s in front of you. What Ayan does to stay focused is meditation and i am highly influenced by it. It’s been six years and he has not skipped meditation for a single day. I think this is something I would like to culture and take forward in my own life.

Ranbir Kapoor: You don’t get scripts like these and the opportunity to be a part of the projects like these on a daily basis. Ayan has been really instrumental in my journey as an actor. This feeling has made me explore myself on a different level. We had to shoot in a completely green room as we were working with CGI and I have never done it before, so it was truly a learning experience, and I am thankful for this film.

Recently there is a trend going on that creates a negative space around Hindi films especially. What your take on that?

Ranbir Kapoor: I will give you my own example, my own film was released a few weeks back called Shamshera and the audience didn’t like it. I do not believe that Hindi films are being treated unfairly. If you provide good content and you can give the audience a good experience, the audience will love it. Because who does not want to go cinema and watch something new, get moved by the characters, and experience something beautiful?

What is the character trait from ‘Esha’ and from ‘Shiva’ that you both will live to continue within your off-screen lives?

Alia Bhatt: ‘Esha’ sees life from a very different and adventurous lens, which is a very beautiful and lively lens to go by. She has this urge to help people and be a part of something good. I think this is what I loved and cherished the most from her character trait.

Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Shiva’ has this one dialogue that has a great impact on me. The dialogue goes, “No matter how dark the scenarios of your life become, always continue to look for the light”, the was ‘Shiva’ is positive in the journey throughout the film, I would really like to imply it in my life.

As you have said in your previous interviews that by Brahmastra you are creating an ‘Astraverse’. So, what are the ‘Astras’ that you resonate yourselves on a personal level?

Ayan Mukerji: Do you know about the star signs and the elements attached to them? So I am a Leo, which is fire element, Alia is a Piece, which is water and Ranbir is Libra, which is air, and I believe it is so much true for us.

Brahmastra is going to be released in theatres on Friday, 9 September 2022.