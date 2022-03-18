We all assume that celebs have only beautiful and perfect faces. But hang on! You are wrong because these celebs also have some special talents and knowledge. Many Bollywood celebs had education as an important part of their lives. Here we have collected all those names for you who are among the highly educated celebs. Just dig down and grab it!

These are Bollywood’s highly educated celebs

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was born in 1942 to a great Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor completed his schooling at the Jnana Pramodhini Boys High School, Allahabad, and later enrolled in Sherwood College, Nainital. He even holds a graduation degree in BSc from Kirori Mal College, New Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra

She came to the limelight with her debut film ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. You will be surprised to know that the actress happens to hold a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom. She is truly a personification of beauty with brains.

Taapsee Pannu

The diva has made a significant mark in Bollywood with her versatile roles and great performances in films like Thappad, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and many more. She did her graduation in Computer Engineering and worked as a software professional before taking an entry into Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood is also one of the actors with the most educational qualification. SRK was brilliant as a student in both his school and college days and also earned a number of awards to show for his brilliant efforts.

He did his schooling from St. Columbia’s School and then went to Hansraj College to pursue his graduation degree in Economics and then went to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication. However, he did not complete it and dropped out to try his luck in acting.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is also one of the most learned actors that the Bollywood industry has. Hooda finished his graduation in Marketing and post-graduation in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Australia.