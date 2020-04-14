Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Films has launched a new series, Off The Record, which will feature behind the scene stories of films.

Off The Record aims to bring forth all the backstories, including that of an actor’s preparations and “psychology” which went into a particular scene.

“We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through.”

“Here’s introducing our Off The Record series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them,” a description of the series on YouTube read.

The series kicked off from Sunday with a five-minute video, with Farhan Akhtar as the first guest.

The actor narrated the backstory of the scene where his character, Imran, from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara meets his biological father (played by Naseeruddin Shah) for the first time.