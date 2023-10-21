Zeenat Aman Speaks Out on Israel-Gaza Conflict

Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman has shared her thoughts on the Israel and Gaza conflict. In her post, she reflected on the ongoing events with a personal touch.

Zeenat Aman titled her post, “A personal note on current events.” She acknowledged that, as a public figure, she has always been cautious about discussing politics and religion. Understanding the sensitivity of these topics and their potential to provoke strong emotions, she was mindful of the impact of sharing her opinions. Additionally, she humbly admitted her lack of expertise in these complex areas.

Nevertheless, what compelled Zeenat Aman to break her silence was the distressing images and reports emerging from Palestine and Israel in recent days. Witnessing the suffering of the people in the conflict, she felt she could not remain silent. In her words, “The painful, near unbearable, visuals emerging from Palestine and Israel these past few days have compelled me to write this note.”

She expressed her unwavering support for the international community’s call for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and relief for the besieged Palestinian citizens. Zeenat Aman also highlighted the importance of releasing hostages and holding those responsible for violence against civilians, regardless of their race or religion, accountable for their actions.

What else does Zeenat Aman say?

Particularly distressing for her was the suffering of innocent children who have been killed or injured in the ongoing attacks. She stressed that there is no justification for such cruelty, and it is a matter that should weigh heavily on the collective conscience. Zeenat Aman emphasized that, as observers of these events, we should not remain passive but should instead take a stand against such barbarity.

She concluded her note by sending her solidarity to individuals worldwide who have risen above the boundaries of race, religion, and nationality. These individuals have come together to advocate for justice, peace, and freedom, reflecting the universal ideals that transcend the divisions that often fuel conflicts.

In her message, Zeenat Aman reminds us of the importance of speaking out against injustice and standing in solidarity with those who are suffering, regardless of the geopolitical complexities that surround such conflicts. Her words serve as a reminder of the shared humanity that unites us and the duty to uphold principles of peace, justice, and freedom.