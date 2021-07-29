Earlier this week, ZEE5 announced their next original film 200 – Halla Ho, starring Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limay. ZEE5 will premiere the movie in August and now the makers have released a teaser to get audiences excited.

The movie’s trailer reveals the premise without giving too much away: 200 Dalit women united and decided to take the law into their own hands by lynching a gangster, robber/serial rapist in open court. The movie examines how the 200 women were compelled to take such drastic measures to seek justice, as this was a rare case in India’s justice system. It explores how the story unfolds, including the shocking events and circumstances which led the women to take such drastic measures.

The teaser was shared by ZEE5 on social media and they said, “Empower 200 women to shock the nation out of its indifference towards India’s most notorious serial killer every”.

In his comments, Sarthak Dasgupta expressed gratitude for the chance to use his craft in the cinema to support women fighting inequality and injustice. My contribution to the advance of our collective consciousness regarding these matters is ‘200 – Halla Ho’. This is a great content to use to reach out to the world, and I am so happy that ZEE5 is supporting it.

200 – Halla Ho premieres on ZEE5 in August. It was produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama.