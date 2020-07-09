There’s no denying that Kapil Sharma has a huge crush on Deepika Padukone. He has never missed a single opportunity to show it. In fact, after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in 2018, Ranveer did not miss the opportunity to rub it in the comedian’s face.

Once on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil revealed that he was “humiliated” by Ranveer when he went as a guest to his wedding reception. A video of the same has been making rounds on the internet recently.

Kapil said, “Mere ko shaadi mein bulaake jo humiliate kiya hai na usne. Pata hai usne kya kiya? Aap toh thi nahi, uss taraf gayi thi guests se milne. Mere ko bulake kehta hai, ‘Dekh, Deepika le gaya main (sic).”

After listening to Kapil, Deepika laughed and said that what Kapil was saying was indeed true. He continued, “Aise karna chahiye? Mehmaan ko bulake (sic).”

For the unversed, Kapil tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar and has a daughter Anayra with her. In fact, when he introduced her as the woman in his life on Twitter, he quipped, “@deepikapadukone deepu… now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika were in a relationship for six years before they tied the knot in November, 2018. Currently, they both are in home quarantine making most of the time together.