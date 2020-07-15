The makers of the much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, on Wednesday, has finally dropped the trailer of the film. In the movie, Vidya Balan will be seen donning the many avatars of the mathematical wizard across eras – a young girl who left her hometown to be celebrated in London for her computational prowess, the stylish genius and her journey to motherhood.

In the trailer, one can see Vidya stepping into the shoes of the maths genius Shakuntala Devi and slaying it like a pro. With her wit and humour, she instantly makes the viewer fall in love with her.

The trailer opens with a quirky Vidya who charms with her funny antics as she introduces the viewers to her best friend ‘math’. She says it has no rules, only magic. It then goes on to show a glimpse of her journey from being a child prodigy who expresses her wish to go to school, and her father replies, “What will the school teach you, instead, you will end up teaching the school.”

It further goes on to show Shakuntala flying to London where she proves herself and gets her name registered in the book of Guinness World Records. It also gives us a glimpse of her personal life as she struggles to juggle between math and bringing up her daughter, essayed by Sanya Malhotra with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

“Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating” said actress Vidya Balan. ”Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience.”

“I’ve always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today’s world,” said Director Anu Menon. “While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser-known personal story of Shakuntala Devi – a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them.”

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

The film will start streaming from July 31st, 2020. Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers of the film have decided for a digital release.