Noted filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is coming up with a new project titled “Shikara – A love letter from Kashmir”.

Shikara – A love letter from Kashmir would focus on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley, informed the sources, adding that it would narrate the tales of the victims, an estimated four lakh Kashmiri Pandits, who had to flee their homes in Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990 following numerous acts of terror unleashed against them by terrorists.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared the teaser of the movie on his official Twitter handle on Friday. “Tees saal baad, humari kahani kahi jayegi… Here is a timeless love story in the worst of times,” read the tweet.

Tees saal baad, humari kahani kahi jayegi… Here is a timeless love story in the worst of times.https://t.co/NZdbppHJ5H #Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra @arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

The official motion poster was also released on YouTube, describing what happened to Kashmiri Pandits 30 years ago.

“What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4, 00, 000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley,” reads the video caption.

Shikara is touted as the “story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile, a timeless love story in the worst of times.

Shikara is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020. The cast of the film has not been revealed yet.