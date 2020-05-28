Actor Varun Dhawan, who is in home quarantine amid lockdown, seems to be missing his dance rehearsals with Kiara Advani. Recently, Varun took to his YouTube channel to share a dance rehearsal with Kiara for the song “Sun Saathiya” from one of his previous films, ABCD 2.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun shared a clip from this video and revealed how Kiara knowingly hit him on his nose. He wrote: “Checkout our performance on sun sathiyaan @kiaraaliaadvani hit me on my nose purposely. It was intense (sic).”

The song in the film, however, had starred Varun with Shraddha Kapoor.

The whole video is on his YouTube channel. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing in perfect rhythm and harmony, matching steps as the song plays on. The entire sequence is nearly one-and-half minutes long. While Kiara is wearing a black tank top paired with black leggings, Varun has an orange T-shirt on with a pair of track bottoms.

The actors have previously worked on a song together. Called “First Class”, it featured in the film Kalank.

On the work front, the duo had been busy shooting before lockdown started. Varun had been shooting for his dad David Dhawan’s next film, Coolie No 1 while Kiara was busy with the release of her first Netflix film, Guilty. She also has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and a film called Indoo Ki Jawani.