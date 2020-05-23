Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned 20 on Friday. Amidst lockdown, Suhana has had a quiet birthday but seems like she enjoyed her quarantined birthday as ever.

On Friday evening, Suhana took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations which surely raised everyone’s eyebrows. Ever since she gave a sneak peek from her birthday celebrations, her fans have been gushing over her. Suhana took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of ringing in her birthday evening with some songs and a view.

She can be seen all dressed up as she posed for the camera in a slo-mo video. In the video, Suhana was all dressed up in a full length bodycon dress and breeze in her hair, that actually proves her to be a poser.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday was among the first few people to send out birthday wishes to her on her big day and she expressed how much she misses being outdoors as well as her best bud. However, she also mentioned how she is always going to be her baby.

Currently, Suhana is at her home in Mumbai along with her family.