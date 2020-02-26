Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his last film Kabir Singh. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next flick Jersey. The film is on floors and the cast of the film is currently shooting in Chandigarh.

On Tuesday, Shahid celebrated his 39th birthday on the sets of Jersey. Amidst shooting, Shahid’s family including his wife Mira Rajput and father Pankaj Kapoor were there by his side.

Shahid’s birthday celebrations did rounds on social media and his fans were more than elated to see the actor celebrating his special day.

However, this one video seems to have caught everyone’s attention since it shows Shahid’s reaction to Jersey making a lot of money at the box office.

In the video, Shahid can be seen cutting his birthday cake amid loud cheers when someone from the crew says “Jersey 400 crores”. The actor, who heard it loud and clear, can be seen flashing his wide smile to the camera.

For the unversed, Kabir Singh went on to do massive business at the box office and collected Rs 350 crore plus. Naturally, the expectations from the actor are similar if not more.

Mira Rajput also took to Instagram last evening and wished her hubby in the sweetest possible manner. The adorable duo never ceases to paint social media red with their love-filled photos.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:08am PST

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey remake. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricket player and has undergone intense training for the same.

The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju productions. It will hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.