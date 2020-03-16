It’s just been a few days when Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a mask as she, along with her mother Amrita Singh jetted off to the holy place Varanasi for the shooting of Anand L Rai’s upcoming flick Atrangi Re. The actress will be seen starring opposite to superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

As the actress is in Varanasi, she made sure not to miss the famous Ganga aarti at the Dasashwamedh Ghat near Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The video of the same is now making rounds on the internet. All thanks to Sara’s fan page, who made the videos available for her fans. In the videos, Sara can be seen soaking positive vibes at the aarti.

While in one of the videos, one can see Sara folding her hands while enjoying the aarti, in the other video, Sara and Amrita Singh are seen recording a video while the aarti is taking place.

Sara too, took to her official Instagram handle to share another video in which she can be seen donning pink salwar kameez, and sporting a tilak on her forehead as she walks through one of the famous lanes in Varanasi. The actress seems to turn a tourist guide for her fans in this video.

Alongside the video, the actress wrote, “Namaste Darshako Banaras ki galliyo se.. oh what a lovely day So much fun- such little you pay If only in Varanasi, one could stay(sic).”

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film bodies have halted the shootings until March 31, and therefore, we are sure that Sara will soon return to Mumbai.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.