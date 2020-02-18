After unveiling the first look poster on Monday, the makers of Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab dropped the official trailer on Tuesday. Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Mishra wrote, “He has played thousands of roles but this story is close to my heart. From extra to extra ordinary, watch #KaamyaabTrailer! In cinemas 6th March LINK IN BIO (sic).”

In the trailer, one can see Sanjay Mishra in different avatars. The film narrates the story of a character actor who has worked in 499 movies and is looking for the perfect 500th film. He has played so many characters that his real-self has gotten lost in the film world. Alongside Mishra, Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a significant role.

The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

Written and directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab looks like a poignant story that talks about the fantastical world of movies, but also talks about the brutal reality of that glamorous world. The film premiered at Busan International Film Festival in 2018.

On Monday, Sanjay also shared BTS video and wrote, “Lecture after picture, sorry acting after picture (sic).”

The movie is all set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020.

Watch the trailer