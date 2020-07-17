Amidst lockdown, while everything has come to a halt, OTT giants have come to the rescue of films that had a limited theatrical run. On Thursday, Netflix has released 17 titles that are soon to arrive on air. This includes comedy, thriller, drama and much more! Murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is among those 17 films.

The makers of the film, on Thursday, dropped the official trailer of the film. In the trailer, one can see Nawazuddin plays a cop named Jatil Yadav, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a wealthy landlord. The moment he sets foot in the man’s old house, it is clear that something sinister is afoot, and that each member of the family is hiding something.

As the pieces begin to fall into place, Jatil faces obstacles in the form of a sinister politician, and his own boss. As a parallel track, a love story blossoms between Jatil and a mysterious woman, played by Radhika.

The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and the film marks Nawaz and Radhika’s Netflix reunion after Sacred Games. Radhika has also appeared in the streaming service’s Lust Stories and Ghoul.

Also featuring Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others, the film is slated for a July 31 release.

Apart from Raat Akeli Hai, other films releasing on Netflix in the coming weeks include Ludo, Torbaaz, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Kaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83 and AK Vs AK.