Amidst the pandemic, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh and it seems like he is enjoying his time to the fullest.

Recently, the actor shared a video of him from his fields where he can also be seen working. Considered as one of the best rags-to-riches stories, Nawazuddin’s journey has been quite inspiring, given all the critical appreciation he has received. He is also gaining popularity in mainstream cinema and has been cast as the lead in films like Freaky Ali and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

In the video, one can see a few plants and the vast sky against the setting sun and Nawazuddin is seen washing his hands and feet on the fields. Sporting a shirt and trousers paired with a pagdi, Nawazuddin looks all energetic. After washing, he says, ‘Ab pani nahi jayega.’ He then picks his axe and walks out of the frame, perhaps headed home. The actor shared the video and wrote, “Done for the day !!!.”

View this post on Instagram Done for the day !!! A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jun 22, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Meanwhile, the actor had made headlines after his niece accused Nawaz’s brother of sexual harassment. Reportedly, the actor’s niece gathered the courage to come out in open about her ordeal after Nawaz’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was recently seen in Ghoomketu alongside Anurag Kashyap. The film got a digital-only release on Zee5.