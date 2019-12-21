Remo D’Souza’s highly-awaited film Street Dancer 3D reunites Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva along with other dancers. The makers are all set to cash in on the childhood memories of the audience once again. After creating much buzz with the trailer of the film, which was dropped earlier this week, the makers of the film have dropped a new song titled “Muqabla” on Saturday.

The song is a reprised version of Prabhudheva’s old number and features Varun, Shraddha and India’s king of dance Prabhudheva. The song is surely a treat for the audience. In the song, one can see Prabhu, Varun and Shraddha styling up the old number and adding more charm to it with some cool moves and formations.

However, it is Prabhudheva’s iconic dance that steals the show and is worth the wait. Shraddha can be seen taking the dance floor with Prabhudheva but at the actual competition, it is Varun aka Sahej who shakes a leg with Prabhudheva and the king of dance shows him how it’s done. The song’s main USP and the show-stealing point is the solo dancing of Prabhudheva towards the end.

The original song was composed by AR Rahman.

Makers recently released the trailer of Street Dancer 3D. Prabhudeva has a pivotal role in the film. It revolves around a dance competition that has Varun and Shraddha at loggerheads.

The dance battle was shot in Mumbai where Varun and Shraddha got emotional while wrapping up the film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Watch the song here:

