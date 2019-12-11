Deepika Padukone left her fans speechless with acting in her upcoming film Chhapaak. On Tuesday, the makers of the film finally released the trailer and first look posters of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming venture. Leaving everyone amazed, the posters were unveiled before the trailer on the official Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi, which features Deepika Padukone as Malti.

Alongside the posters, makers wrote, “Malti’s journey from trauma to triumph is nothing short of remarkable. Catch #Chhapaak-an inspiring story based on a real-life incident, in cinemas on 10th Jan., ’20. #AbLadnaHai (sic).”

In the first poster, Deepika’s character Malti can be seen hiding her face with a white dupatta, as she struggles with the ‘trauma’ of an acid attack. The second poster shows Malti as a free bird, who is triumphant at the end.

Later, the trailer was released in which Deepika Padukone can be seen essaying the role of Malti-an acid attack survivor struggling with her condition and then finally leading a campaign against the unregulated sale of acid. From a fabulous work of prosthetics to glimpses of Deepika’s stellar acting, the jaw-dropping trailer speaks for itself.

Deepika’s co-star Vikrant Massey deserves a special mention too. His camaraderie with Deepika stands out in the 2-minute-20-second trailer.

Deepika mouthing the dialogue, “Kitna achha hota acid bikta hi nahin, bikta nahin to phikta bhi nahin,” strikes the right chord with the audience in the video.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the trailer of the film. Alongside the trailer, she wrote, “Chhapaak Trailer Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey… Chhapaak is all of that and more for me… Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai (sic).”

Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan, who is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh, took to his official Twitter handle to react to the trailer. Apart from appreciating it, he called Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture Chhapaak, “an important movie” and also congratulated the entire team of the film.

“Great trailer, and such an important movie! My congratulations and best wishes to Meghna, Deepika, Vikrant, Fox, and the entire team. Love. a” Aamir wrote in his tweet.

Deepika Padukone is bringing the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on the big screen with Chhapaak. In the film, Vikrant plays the role of Amol Dixit, a journalist who helped Laxmi in regulating the sale of acid in the country and later married her.

The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020, and will be clashing at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.