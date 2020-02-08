The makers of film Love Aaj Kal dropped the new song titled “Mehrama” on Friday. The new song from Imtiaz Ali’s directorial shows Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan weep in separation. The song brings back the magic of old-school love and is all heartbreak blues.

Featuring Sara and Kartik, “Mehrama” is sung by Darshan Rawal and Antara Mitra. The music is given by Pritam, while the lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Contrast to “Haan Main Galat“, “Mehrama” is a sad song depicting the pain of separation. The song features melancholic glimpses of the love story of Zoe and Veer, set in 2020. The song begins with Zoe and Veer parting ways after dating each other briefly. But memories of each other keep revisiting Zoe and Veer as they try to busy themselves in their respective lives. Zoe, who pushed Veer away from her, devotes all her concentration to her career but keeps checking her phone every now and then for a text or a call from Veer.

It appears that Veer leaves town and moves to the hills with a new job. He feels a sense of emptiness inside him as he carries on with his regular chores and mountains – memories of Zoe keep coming back to him. Even Zoe realises that she has developed feelings for Veer.

Kartik is seen working on a project in Himachal Pradesh, while Sara stays in the city. After breaking up, both of them feel increasingly lonely. Looking at the video, Mehrama reminds one of “Yeh Dooriyaan” from Imtiaz’s 2009 Love Aaj Kal.

Before Mehrama, two songs “Haan Main Galat” and “Shayad” from Love Aaj Kal have been released.

Love Aaj Kal is set to hit screens on Valentine’s Day.

Watch the song