The deadly Coronavirus outbreak has taken everyone under its sway. It has made everyone more aware of social distancing and while almost all have made it a point to take the necessary precautions to stay safe, many have also taken to self-isolation so as to keep away from crowded places.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak and the crisis that it has lead other countries into, the B-town have taken it upon itself to educate people about the do’s and don’ts related to it. Kartik Aaryan is among those who secured positions in the list.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor in a rather twisted turn of events decided to add some humour to his awareness post that he shared on his official Instagram handle. The actor gave his video a Pyaar Ka Punchnama twist.

We all remember his monologues, don’t we? Well, he put everything together into a monologue, and it started with ‘Problem? Problem yeh hai ki..’ He has spoken about everything that needs to be done and has in fact, mocked people who have decided to do otherwise given the fact that they keep cribbing about wanting to be home.

On the professional front, Kartik is currently gearing up for an upcoming film with Ananya Panday, and he also returned to Mumbai midway from his shoot with Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Given the fact that everything has come to a standstill with shoots being stalled, updates about movie releases are yet to come.