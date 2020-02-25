Actress Kajol Devgn is all set to make her short film debut with Devi. The actress who has teamed up with eight incredible performers including Neha Dhupia, for the upcoming short film Devi, dropped an intriguing trailer on Monday.

The trailer gives an insight into the lives of the characters. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, “9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here’s a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film, #Devi on 2nd March on @largeshortfilms (sic).”

The 58-seconds trailer doesn’t quite reveal the reason why the nine different women, be it in age, style or personality, are restricted in a room but it showcases the nuances of everyone’s traits.

While the ladies call out each other out of frustration on being thrown into a single room, Kajol tries to be the mediator who pulls everyone back making them recall how frightened they were when they all came there first.

Other than Kajol and Neha, Devi has an ensemble cast of such fine actors including Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

The powerful short film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. The short film which is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.

Kajol was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in their much-acclaimed period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus had grossed over Rs 200 crore and also garnered appreciation from critics across the country.

The short film will be opened for public viewing on March 2.