As the novel Coronavirus spreads rapidly each passing day, celebrities from all across the globe are constantly making efforts and urging their fans to stay safe at home and practice social distancing every now and then. B-town is also in the same league, creating awareness among the fans. Many celebs including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and others are sharing messages on social media, insisting that people stay indoors for the sake of their own safety, as well as the nation.

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan also shared a new video message for the young generation. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a special message for kids. In the video, Hrithik can be seen asking help from the kids.

He begins the video by saying, “Hello bachon aaj mujhe aapki madat chahie. I really, really need your help.”

The actor further says, “In bado ko jagana hai, aur corona ko harana hai. In badon ko samjhana hoga ki coronavirus se ladne ke lie ghar se bahar jaane mein koi bahaduri nahi hai. Ghar par rehker ladna hoga. Ghar par rehkar himmat dikhani hogi. Main jaanta hoon ki kuch bade hain jo kisi ki nahi sunte, par aapki sunenge. Jab aap unhe samjhayenge.”

The Super 30 actor then says that kids must urge the adults in their homes to understand the importance of social-distancing and follow all the rules. He asks, “Aap karenge na mera kaam?” before ending the video.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight (Sic).”